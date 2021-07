According to the Elkhart Truth, 21-year-old Christopher Voegel is accused of shaking two 1-month-old twins, causing serious injuries. (Image Source: MGN Online)

ELKHART, Ind (WEHT) — An Evansville man accused of shaking one-month-old twins has pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Christopher Voegel, 21, entered a guilty plea on July 8. His sentence hearing is scheduled for September 2.

The alleged incident occurred in April of 2018, but charges weren’t filed until early September 2019.

The children’s mother told police the injuries seemed to happen over several days while they were in the care of Voegel.