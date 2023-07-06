HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged with confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, dealing methamphetamine and kidnapping after police say he fired a gun towards a woman driving him on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Second Street and Main Street after reports of what was initially thought to be an intoxicated driver. However, upon making contact with the driver, police say they learned she had been shot at and needed help.

The driver told police she was driving to a motel in Henderson, and agreed to give a ride to a man she had met a few weeks prior that she only knew as “Red.” She said after a few hours, the man became angry because he wanted her to drive him back to Evansville. After she told him she was too tired, the affidavit says he became angrier and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her and fired two shots.

The driver said she got back into the car and drove the man back to Evansville while “Red” held the gun in his hand, pointing in her direction. The driver dropped the man off at Cedar Trace apartments, and was able to tell police which apartment the man was standing in front of when she left.

The tenant of the apartment was found to have involvements with a man named Marcus Hansford, 43, who police say the woman identified as “Red.” Police were able to detain Hansford at the apartment. He was charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Confinement

Intimidation with a deadly weapon

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Possession of paraphernalia

