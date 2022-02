EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting at an Evansville Captain D’s employee entered a guilty plea to aggravated battery charges on Friday.

According to police, Karmonta Miles, 21, fired a gun at a Captain D’s employee after Hope Malin hit the employee with brass knuckles. Miles requested release to ABK Electronic Home Detention prior to sentencing and the court granted the request.

Miles is scheduled for sentencing on April 1.