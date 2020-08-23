Evansville man among three arrested for reportedly assaulting, imprisoning woman

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Madisonville Police Department says three men, including a runaway juvenile and an Evansville man, were arrested after reportedly assaulting and imprisoning a woman in her apartment.

The victim reportedly jumped from a second story window and fled to a family member’s house to call 911. The victim reported the men assaulted her Friday night and refused to let her leave, adding they were armed and dangerous.

When police arrived, the three men were arrested and officers reportedly found “a substantial amount” of suspected marijuana, ecstasy pills, and multiple firearms.

Evansville man Steven Cecil Robinson Jr., 19, was charged with several offenses including unlawful imprisonment (2nd degree) and trafficking in marijuana. St. Louis man, Eric A. Sigh Jr. was also arrested and charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

No other details about the runaway juvenile were released but they were also charged with unlawful imprisonment (2nd degree) and possession of marijuana, among other charges.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

