WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Two men are now behind bars after allegedly stealing from a coal mine and then leading law enforcement officers on a chase, ending with a standoff.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says it noticed an unauthorized vehicle on the Peabody Energy property Monday morning. Officials tell us that particular area has been under close watch for months because of theft and criminal damage to property involving copper wire.

According to a report, deputies waited for the vehicle to leave the mine and tried to pull them over. Authorities say the vehicle didn’t pull over and drove into Keensburg where it stopped at 6257 1st Street.

The driver ran inside a residence while the passenger was arrested, officials report. After a brief standoff, deputies say the driver left the residence and was apprehended.

The driver, Daniel B. Robbins 43 of Keensburg, Illinois and Michael A. Dorris, 30 of Evansville, Indiana were taken into custody and charged with Theft over $500 and trespass to real property. Dorris received an additional charge of obstruction of justice. Officials tell us both are being held in the Wabash County Jail awaiting the setting of bond.