HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Thursday after police say he raped a teenager.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police she fell asleep after David Alexander Love, 34, gave her a drink and a snack. She said when she woke up, Love was sexually assaulting her. The victim was later found on First Avenue wearing only a black t-shirt.

Authorities say Love admitted to having sex with the juvenile, but stated it was consensual. Love was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with rape.