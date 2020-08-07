Evansville man arrested after getting stuck in chimney

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say he was trying to hide from law enforcement when he got stuck. Officers were attempting to arrest Cody Sargent, 29, for violating his probation.
Authorities went to serve Sargent the warrant on Thursday at a home on E. Riverside Drive. VCSO says Sargent tried to evade capture by climbing up the fireplace chimney, but became stuck about three-quarters of the way up. The Evansville Fire Department had to be called to rescue Sargent.
Sargent was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He is being held without bond.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)
