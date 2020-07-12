Evansville man arrested after reportedly firing gun out of car window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Osborne David Wright, 27, was arrested after allegedly firing his handgun out of a car window on the 4500 block of Seven Hills Road Saturday evening.

Wright reportedly told police he fired three shots into the ground to “relieve stress” and an investigation showed no indication Wright fired at anyone or any structure. He has since been charged with possessing a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and several traffic infractions.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

