HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he stabbed a man several times Sunday.

Henderson Police were called to a local hospital after a man came in with stab wounds. Police were told Jeffrey Whitlock, 18, had been at Chapelwood Apartments even though he had been ordered by a judge to stay away.

Police say the victim confronted Whitlock and that’s when Whitlock stabbed him multiple times.

Officers found Whitlock in the 1100 block of 1st Street. He was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Whitlock is facing charges of burglary and violation of conditions of release.