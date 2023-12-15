HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested following an investigation that began in 2019 involving multiple sex crimes.

According to an affidavit, an electronic service provider alerted Evansville Police in February of 2019 that three files believed to be sexually explicit material involving minors were distributed by a user on their social networking website on or about December 13, 2018. Additional information from the provider allowed investigators to determine the suspect as Brian Shiver, 39, of Evansville.

Authorities applied for a search warrant for the reported account on January 13, 2020. According to the affidavit, authorities learned that Shiver had received several images of sexually explicit material involving minors, and he sent five images and one video that appeared to show minors under twelve-years-old.

Police say they were able to positively identify Shiver from a photo recovered from the account. Authorities interviewed a family member of Shiver on November 29, 2023. During the interview, the family member confirmed the photos were of Shiver. The family member told authorities that Shiver was out of town attending a furry event in Chicago at the time of the interview.

Shiver was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on December 15 on six counts of child exploitation and six counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.