HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Friday after authorities say he molested a teenage girl multiple times over a period of two years.

According to an affidavit, the juvenile victim told investigators at Holly’s House that Brian Cunningham, 47, had repeatedly asked her to engage in sexual activity with him. The victim also stated that on at least one occasion Cunningham offered money in exchange for sexual activity.

Cunningham was arrested on August 25 and charged with child solicitation, child molestation and dealing marijuana. During an interview with authorities, Cunningham denied having inappropriate contact with the juvenile, and said he would ask her to bring him food as “favors”.

Evansville Police say there were also two outstanding warrants for Cunningham, and he described his criminal history of violence, child abuse and criminal confinement during his interview.