HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with confinement, intimidation and domestic violence with a protective order.

According to an affidavit, a woman called police at Virginia Food Mart to report that Cory Brown, 26, had beat her up on Monday night and that she was only then able to get away. The woman said she had a protective order against Brown for a previous incident, and that Brown was still at her house with her two children.

Police say they arrived at the woman’s home and saw Brown in front of the residence. Police say Brown denied ever being at the woman’s house, and confirmed that he knew about the no contact order. Police say the woman’s children confirmed that Brown was inside the home the previous night and that he held a knife to the caller’s throat.

Brown was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on the following charges: