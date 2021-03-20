Police: Evansville man arrested for exposing himself at Franklin Street bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he was exposing himself at a bar on Franklin Street.

27-year-old Deviyon Robinson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to Chasers Bar & Grill where several people were trying to restrain Robinson.

Police say Robinson had been causing issues and exposed himself at one of the bars in the area.

He faces several charges including indecent exposure.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)