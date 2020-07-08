Evansville man arrested for making threats against mayor, police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is in jail after authorities say he threatened several police officers and the mayor of Evansville.

Evansville Police say Ebon Ellis, 25, made threats against EPD Officer Phil Smith, Chief Billy Bolin, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in a Facebook live around 3 a.m. Wednesday. In that video, EPD says Ellis called for others to carry out acts of violence against the public officials. In a separate video later Wednesday morning, police say Ellis also made threats against Evansville City Council President Alex Burton.

When Ellis was arrested, police say he continued to make threats to public officials. Ellis is facing 4 counts of felony intimidation. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center without bond.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

