Evansville man arrested for timber theft

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is in custody after a year-long timber theft investigation. Christopher Collins, 40, of Evansville was arrested November 20 and is being held at the Posey County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Indiana Conservation Officers identified 17 victims in Gibson and Posey counties who have not been paid for timber per agreements going back as far as 2018. They began their investigation in 2019 when they received information that Collins did not pay for timber in Gibson County. The investigation revealed that Collins did not pay for more than $250,000 worth of timber over a two-year period.

The investigation also revealed a number of business names Collins used to make the false purchases: C&K Forestry management, LLC, C&K Forestry LLC, C&M Forestry LLC, Blackhaus Forestry LLC, and Collins Family Forestry.

In August, Collins was served both arrest and search warrants at his home for violations that occurred in Gibson County, which led to the discovery of information and evidence leading to the victims. Collins is now facing several charges in both Gibson and Posey counties.

Gibson County:

One count – Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony

Five separate counts – Theft – Level 6 Felony

Two separate counts – Check Deception – Level 6 Felony

Five separate counts – Failure to Pay for Timber as Agreed – Class A Misdemeanor

Posey County:

One count – Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony

Nine separate counts – Theft – Level 6 Felony

Three separate counts – Check Deception – Level 6 Felony

Eleven separate counts – Failure to Pay for Timber as Agreed – Class A Misdemeanor

One count – Unlicensed Timber Buyer – Class A Misdemeanor

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of timber theft, you are asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

