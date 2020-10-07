Evansville man arrested in connection to murder of Wayne County woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of an Illinois woman reported missing in 2014.

Evansville Police said local authorities were made aware of a murder warrant issued late September for Brodey Murbarger by a grand jury in Illinois.

The warrant was issued in relation to the disappearance of Megan Nichols. Nichols was first reported missing in 2014. Her body was found 4 years later in 2018 in a rural area of Wayne County.

Megan Nichols

Courtesy: Evansville Police

Brodey Murbarger was arrested at his job Wednesday morning. Evansville Police said a search warrant was also executed at his home at Lakewood West apartment complex on Lakeside Court Wednesday.

Brodey Murbarger

Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Murbarger was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail where he will await extradition back to Illinois.

If you have any information regarding the circumstances of Megan’s death, please contact the FBI at (217) 522-9675.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)