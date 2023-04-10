HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged after police say he used other people’s names while creating accounts and making fraudulent purchases over the past couple of years.

According to an affidavit, police identified Jerry Thacker III, 40, as the suspect in the case using video footage provided by businesses where the fraudulent transactions occurred. Police say Thacker already has a record that includes several theft convictions.

Thacker was arrested and charged with the following:

Fraud (Two counts)

Identity deception

Theft (>$750 and < $50,000) (Two counts)

Other agencies charges

He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.