HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday, after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say an SUV driven by Gilbert Eaton, 36, was stopped for speeding and other vehicle violations just before 1 a.m.. During the stop, police say a K9 with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

(Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)

According to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, authorities found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with suspected methamphetamine and various other pills. Eaton was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail on the following charges: