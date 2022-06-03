EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars in Posey County following an investigation into allegations of child molestation.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles came forward with allegations against David North, 72. Police say North was taken into custody without incident and arrested on a warrant by Posey County Deputies.

North was booked into the Posey County Jail on one count of level 1 child molesting and two counts level 4 child molesting. North has a bond set at $75,000.