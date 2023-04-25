HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after he ran away from a traffic stop on Monday night.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle after observing it driving approximately 76 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone on the Lloyd Expressway. The rider of the motorcycle was identified as David Flaherty, 55, and a computer check revealed Flaherty’s drivers licenses was suspended.

Officers say when they attempted to remove a large knife from Flaherty, he got off his bike and fled on the Greenway Passage from Fulton Avenue. Officers were able to catch Flaherty, but they say he continued to resist arrest. According to the release, after a state trooper disarmed Flaherty, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers say they searched Flaherty and found two large baggies containing approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl and a glass smoking pipe. Officers also allegedly found a small amount of marijuana after searching Flaherty’s motorcycle.

Flaherty was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Dealing methamphetamine

Battery on a police officer

Resisting law enforcement

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while suspended

Flaherty was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center where he is currently being held without bond.