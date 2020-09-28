Evansville man arrested on parole warrant and numerous drug offenses

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A man attempted to resist arrest while being served a parole warrant Monday morning.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police, Myron Cook initially refused to come to the door. Officers attempted to gain entry and Cook unlocked the door and was taken into custody.

Officers then saw illegal drugs and paraphernalia lying out in the open. After a search warrant was granted, officers found 1.8 lbs of marijuana.

Myron Cook was taken to the Gibson County Jail and booked on the parole warrant. He also faces new charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, possession, and neglect of a dependent.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

