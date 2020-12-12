Evansville man arrested on rape charges

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is being charged with two counts of rape. Police say the victim was a juvenile.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police there were two incidents that occurred at the offender’s home in the 1600 block of Blackford Ave.

Charles Turpen, 40, of Evansville, was located in the 400 block of Lodge Ave and arrested Friday.

Police say Turpen admitted to sexual contact with the victim.

Turpen is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2500 bond.

