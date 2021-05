VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say Dakota James Pagett, 22, raped a 14-year-old girl in January.

According to an affidavit, the incident was reported to police by the victim’s parents May 3 after the victim recently disclosed what happened to her sister, who then told their parents. A forensic interview was conducted Thursday.

Pagett is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.