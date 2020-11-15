Evansville man attacked while walking home

EVANSVILE, Ind (WEHT) Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing victim in the 700 block of W Florida St near First Ave.

The victim told police he was walking home when a car sped past him and he told them to slow down. He says a man then got out of the car and slit his left arm before driving away.

Police say the victim went home and drove himself to the hospital.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

