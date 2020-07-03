Evansville man battling ALS passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After more than three years battling ALS, Evansville resident Todd Mazzier has passed away at the age of 47.

Mazzier’s family says he passed away Wednesday in his home. Mazzier is survived by his wife Rachel and their three children: Reece, Jacob, and Ryan.

Last year, Mazzier spoke with Eyewitness News about his battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Memorial High School honored Mazzier, who graduated from Memorial in 1991, before a soccer game last September.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)

