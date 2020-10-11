Evansville man beaten and forced into trunk, driven around for hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 5:44 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress in the 600 block of East Louisiana St.

According to police, the victim said he was beaten with a blunt object, tied up, and put into a trunk of a car and was driven around for approximately four hours. The victim managed to escape the trunk and ran to a nearby house to call for help.

He was taken to the hospital for visible trauma to his head and foot.

Police say the victim was able to give a description of his assailant. The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

