HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged with sex crimes after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material online.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children advising that an image of child sexual abuse material was uploaded to an online search engine on February 17. Authorities say the IP address associated with the material was assigned to the account of Allen Michael Riley, 23.

Detectives with the VCSO executed a search warrant at Riley’s home in the 4500 block of Frontier Drive on March 23. While the search warrant was happening, Riley was interviewed at the Vanderburgh County Operations Center.

According to the affidavit, Riley said he saw images and videos of child sexual abuse material earlier that day. Riley told authorities he saved approximately 200 gigabytes of child sexual abuse material on his phone, and that he manufactured a video of a 12-year-old performing a sex act on his phone as well. During a search of Riley’s phone, detectives say they observed multiple images and videos of prepubescent children engaged in various sexual acts, and authorities say the children “ranged from toddler to young teen.”

Riley was arrested and charged with child exploitation and possession of child pornography.