EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he sold drugs connected to a 2020 overdose death.

According to court documents, Mallory Phillips was found dead inside her home on August 15, 2020. Evansville Police say her cause of death was an overdose. Phillips’ phone records were turned over to police who say they found text messages between Phillips and Trenton Duncan, 27.

Police say the messages show Phillips bought drugs from Duncan the night before she was found dead. Duncan denied selling drugs to Phillips and claimed he sold her “rock salts.” Police say there were no other text messages from August 12-14 on Mallory’s cell phone where she purchased or attempted to purchase drugs other than her conversation with Duncan.

Duncan was arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $100,000 bond.