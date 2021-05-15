Evansville man charged in connection with Diamond Flea Market arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed the Diamond Flea Market Friday night.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a working structure fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of E Diamond Ave. Crews were on scene for several hours getting the fire under control, and the building was ruled a complete loss.

A State Fire Marshals Investigator determined the fire was intentionally set. Surveillance footage obtained by Evansville Police Detectives showed an individual in the area of the arson when it took place.

Christopher Michael Ligget, 25, of Evansville, was eventually located at a local hotel and brought to Police Headquarters. There police say Ligget confessed to starting the fire.

Liggett was charged with Arson and is currently at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.