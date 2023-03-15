HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he broke in to a jewelry store in the 600 block of Green River Road last week.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to Droste’s Jewelers at 8 p.m. on March 9 after the owner informed dispatch that he had received a motion alarm inside of the store. The owner also reported that the office window on the south side of the building had been broken out.

Officers arrived at the scene and did not locate anyone inside the building, however officers observed multiple display cases had been broken and moved inside the business. Police say a man was seen on security camera attempting to tip over and break display cases before taking “thousands of dollars” in jewelry.

A crime scene detective was able to locate fingerprints at the scene that police say returned with a high probability as belonging to Christopher Ricketts, 45. Ricketts was taken into custody on Tuesday on unrelated charges. Police say during an interview, Ricketts admitted to breaking into the store and stealing jewelry.

Ricketts was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.