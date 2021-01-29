Evansville man charged with child molestation

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is facing charges of child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to court documents, in July of 2020 the victim reported in a forensic interview that when she was six years old Donald Norman Gattis, 59, of Evansville engaged in inappropriate sexual activity and wouldn’t let her leave the room. She told the interviewer he only stopped when his wife called and he answered the phone.

The victim said he sexually abused her on multiple other occasions. She said when she told his wife about the abuse, she was told not to bring it up again.

Gattis was arrested Thursday and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)