HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police arrested an Evansville man after two girls gave statements saying he had sexual contact with them when they were as young as nine-years-old.

According to an affidavit, a girl came to Holly’s House on March 28 and told an interviewer that Deondrae Fraizer, 31, had sexual contact with her when she was nine- and ten-years-old and had her perform sexual acts on him. The victim also told the interviewer that Fraizer had sexual contact with another underage girl, who later told a similar story to the interviewer at Holly’s House.

Fraizer denied the allegations, but was arrested and charged with child molestation. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on no bond.