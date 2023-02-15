HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death in connection to an incident in November of 2022.

On November 8, officers with Evansville Police were called to the 2100 block of Frisse Avenue after a caller reported a man who was believed to have died from an overdose. Members with EPD and the Evansville Fire Department arrived on scene and declared the man deceased.

The caller reported that he last saw the deceased the previous night, and said he was slurring his words, stumbling over himself and attempted to open the windows in a home to cool down. The caller told police the man had used heroin in the past but, had not used in a while to his knowledge.

The caller provided a description of the deceased man’s drug dealer, who he identified as “Juice.” A search of a database returned two men with the alias of “Juice”, and according to police one of them matched the description. The caller later identified “Juice” during a photo lineup as Jerelle Michael Taylor, 35.

Taylor was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.