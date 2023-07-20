HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with child molesting on Monday following an interview with a young child at Holly’s House.

According to an affidavit, a young child told forensic investigators at Holly’s House that Brian Matthews, 42, touched her inappropriately and then asked her not to tell an adult what happened. During an interview with police, Matthews said he did not remember touching the victim inappropriately, but said his DNA might appear on the victim because he touched her, but that it was not sexual in nature.

Matthews was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on Monday.