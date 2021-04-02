Evansville man charged with multiple traffic violations after police chase

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Two men were arrested after a police chase on I-69 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police stopped a northbound vehicle for speeding around 10:28 a.m. near the 30 mile marker on the Pennyrile Parkway.

Police say the driver stopped the car before accelerating again at a high rate of speed. The driver continued north onto I-69, took the exit onto KY 260, continued to KY 254, and then reentered I-69 heading south.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device on I-69 S at the 80 mile marker, and the vehicle stopped at the 79 mile marker. The driver and passenger were arrested without further incident.

The driver was identified as Destin Jay Svestka, 23, of Evansville, Indiana, and charged with evading police, wanton endangerment, and various other traffic offenses. The passenger Isiah Fellows, 25, of Evansville, was charged with public intoxication.

Both were taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)