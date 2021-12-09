Evansville man convicted in Posey County shooting sentenced to 45 years

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of several charges relating to a 2018 shooting in Posey County.

Kyler Del Butler, 32, was sentenced in the Posey Circuit Court on Thursday. He was previously convicted of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He also received a habitual offender enhancement as well as a felony firearm enhancement.

According to police, Butler fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle with an AR style rifle from the passenger side of an SUV in a residential area on January 20, 2018. One occupant in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

“I appreciate the time and attention of the jurors who heard this case and held Mr. Butler

accountable for his dangerous and unlawful behavior,” said Prosecutor Clowers. “The

defendant has proven to be an unpredictable habitual criminal, and I believe the sentence

handed down is appropriate given his criminal history and the seriousness of this offense.

I am thankful more residence were not injured during this violent episode.”

Butler will be transported from the Posey County Jail to the Indiana Department of

Correction to serve the remainder of his sentence.