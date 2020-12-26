Evansville man faces charges in Christmas stabbing incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man has been arrested for stabbing another man on Christmas Day. Officers were called to the area of S. Barker Ave. and C St. for a fight in progress just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say two men were fighting in an alley when one stabbed the other and left in a vehicle.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his wrists, hands and torso. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say the reporting party had an active protective order against the suspect. Adam Singer, 33, of Evansville, was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Singer is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1500 cash bond. He faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and invasion of privacy.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)