Evansville man faces child molestation charges

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is facing child molestation charges after a victim told police he molested her several times as a child over a period of three years.

After a nearly year-long investigation, 43-year-old Donneal Bush was arrested Thursday.

His bond is set at $15,000 cash. His next court appearance is set for November 18.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)

