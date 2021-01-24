Evansville man faces multiple charges after police say he shot up his own house

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police have arrested an Evansville man after responding to a false burglary report. Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Allens Lane around 11:30 Saturday night for an alleged burglary in progress.

Police were told shots had been fired as they were heading to the home. Upon arrival police said bullet holes were visible at the residence and the neighbor’s house. Police could not find anyone inside the residence that did not belong there.

According to court documents, police found evidence of narcotics and determined the shots had all come from inside the house. Police say Joshua David Hudson, 37, of Evansville, fired his girlfriend’s gun at random inside the home. Hudson told police he believed someone was breaking in, but no evidence of that was found at the scene.

Hudson’s girlfriend and two children were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Due to the presence of narcotics, the children were taken by the Department of Child Services and released to a family member.

Hudson was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center with a bond of $1500. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)