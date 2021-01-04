Evansville man faces several charges after taking car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after taking a car Saturday.

Police were called to the 1500 block of N Heidelbach Ave for a report of an assault in progress Saturday evening. The victim told police her son’s girlfriend took her car without permission and said the car had been missing for about two hours when she decided to go to the girlfriend’s address to try and find it.

She said she found a man, who her son recognized as Micah Fuqua, 31, of Evansville, in the driver’s seat and that he refused to get out of the car when she told him the car was hers. She told him her name is on the registration and reached inside the car to show him. She said Fuqua grabbed the registration and pushed her away before slamming the door shut, which injured her hand.

She told police she then ran toward the back of the car and Fuqua put the car in reverse and hit her lower legs with the bumper before driving away.

According to police records, Fuqua called the victim’s son while they were talking to police. The phone was put on speaker so officers could listen. Fuqua told them to meet him at Ellis Park with $2000 and he’d give the car back. At the suggestion of police, they told Fuqua they couldn’t meet that far away and they would only bring $500. Fuqua then agreed to meet at a gas station on Franklin St. and Ninth Ave.

Police located the vehicle in an alley near the intersection and say they saw Fuqua throw a clear bag out the window as they approached. Police ordered Fuqua and the passenger out of the car and detained them both.

Police say they found a glass pipe with a white crystal substance where Fuqua had been sitting. They also found the bag that was thrown out of the window and said it contained white pills, later identified as Lorazepam, and a white crystal substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Once back at VCCC, police say the passenger told them she had permission from the victim’s son to drive the car and had invited Fuqua to hang out with them and had agreed to pick him up. She told police Fuqua was waiting for her at her house and she left the car running while she ran inside. She said Fuqua was in the driver’s seat when she came back out. She said he took her phone and wouldn’t let her out of the car.

She also told police Fuqua had stolen around $300 from her and that he intended to rob the victims at the gas station and keep the car.

Fuqua faces multiple possession charges as well as charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction, confinement, and robbery.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

