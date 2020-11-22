Evansville man facing charges for dealing and manufacturing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday, officers engaged in a consensual encounter with a man at Graham and Kerth. While they had the man stopped, they discovered his temporary license plate did not match the vehicle he was driving. Police say he also gave them a false name.

As additional officers arrived, the man was instructed to get out of the car. According to police, he refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle and was tased. Officers attempted to handcuff him, but say he was actively resisting by tucking his arms under his body and refusing commands. He was tased again and taken into custody.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Doyle Austin of Evansville, was searched and police found a dealing amount of methamphetamine and a user amount of synthetic marijuana on his person. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being held on a $2000 bond.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

