Evansville man facing drug dealing charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man is facing several drug charges after police say they found more than 80 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to court documents, officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Pollack Ave. and Elmendorf Ave. when they saw a vehicle fail to signal before turning eastbound onto Pollack Ave. Police say when they ran the license plate, it came back inactive, and they initiated a traffic stop at Pollack and Green River Rd.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Thomas Anthony Shelton, 30, of Evansville, police say a brown paper rolled cigarette was in plain view in the center console. Shelton told police it was marijuana and that there were no other drugs in the vehicle.

Police say Shelton was placed into handcuffs while they searched the vehicle, and a search of the glove compartment revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue and two bags that contained a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Documents show police also found several plastic bags and a scale in the back cargo compartment of the SUV, as well as seven cellphone throughout the vehicle.

Police say they found $1,300 in Shelton’s pockets and more money in his vehicle for a total of $1,439.92 in small denominations.

Police believe due to the amount of drugs located (84.6 grams), scale, bags, multiple cellphones, and currency that Shelton is involved in the illegal sales of narcotics. Shelton told police he carries that amount of narcotics with him out of fear of someone stealing it from his home.

Shelton was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces possession and dealing charges.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)