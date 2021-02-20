Evansville man facing OWI charges after police chase through two counties

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in jail after deputies in Posey County warned the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a suspected impaired driver they had chased into Vanderburgh County around 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies in Vanderburgh County said during their pursuit of the vehicle, the driver tried to swerve into officers that were attempting to deploy tire deflation devices.

Police say eventually two of the tires were deflated and the vehicle was forced to stop.

According to police, the driver, identified as Brandon Michael Davis, 33, appeared to be under the influence when he was taken into custody, and deputies found methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Davis is facing charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)