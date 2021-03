WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – To raise funds to help maintain the parks and trails in Warrick County, the Warrick Parks Foundation is hosting its very first half pot.

Tickets went on sale Saturday at Friedman Park, and will be available to purchase again Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. and April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Easter in the Park.