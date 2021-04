EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The family of Zaiden McCallister is remembering the Evansville toddler, 3, days after he passed away. Sharon Dorsey, McCallister's great-grandmother, says Zaiden was a very good, happy boy who loved to smile, laugh, and watch movies with her and her husband every Saturday night.

Dorsey says Zaiden had a big laugh, made others laugh, and loved to sit between his great- grandparents and pull them closer together as they watched movies.