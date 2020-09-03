Evansville man found guilty but mentally ill after reported attempted arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville man Cale Winternheimer was found guilty but mentally ill after reportedly driving his truck into a building in the 1100 block of Diamond Ave. and trying to set the building on fire in 2019.

Winternheimer faced charges including attempt to commit arson, criminal recklessness, and criminal mischief. He will be sentenced September 29.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

