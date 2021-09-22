Evansville man found guilty in 2019 murder of Diamond Shepphard-Rankin

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Superior Court Jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday for Fitolay Demesmin in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Diamond Shepphard-Rankin.

“The victim in this case deserved justice and our team has been working tirelessly to make sure that happened since 2019,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Kevin McDaniel and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlie Berger worked to bring this case to justice, alongside Evansville Police Detective Anna Gray and Aaron McCormick. We are just thankful the jury will hold this defendant accountable for his actions.”

Rankin was found stabbed several times at a home on Taylor Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.