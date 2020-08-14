Evansville man found guilty of sexual misconduct thanks to sexual assault kit

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says Demarco Johnson, 35, has been found guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor, incest, and attempted invasion of privacy following a four-day trial in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. Johnson’s DNA profile was a match for the victim’s sexual assault kit.
The Habitual Offender Enhancement will take place on September 4, with final sentencing on September 11. Johnson could face a maximum of 32 years in prison.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)
