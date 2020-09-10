Evansville man found guilty on five counts of child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Kevin Weiss, 60, has been found guilty on five counts of child molesting following a two-day trial.

The investigation into Weiss reportedly began after a victim attended a Truth Talk presentation in an area school that covered the topic of sexual abuse. Afterwards, the victim reportedly passed a note to the presenter saying Weiss has been molesting them. Weiss was previously convicted of child molesting in Posey County in 1990. Weiss is set to be sentenced October 21.

