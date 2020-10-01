Evansville man found guilty on multiple rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A Vanderburgh Co. jury found Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr. guilty on two counts of rape following an investigation by the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim in this case is no longer a victim. That individual is a survivor. A survivor that displayed tremendous courage by testifying against her attacker Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall

The case dates back to October 2019 when the victim of a sexual assault arrived at a local hospital. The jury was presented DNA evidence and testimony describing the days prior to the incident. Cook Jr. will be sentenced October 30.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)