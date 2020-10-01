Evansville man found guilty on multiple rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A Vanderburgh Co. jury found Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr. guilty on two counts of rape following an investigation by the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.
The victim in this case is no longer a victim. That individual is a survivor. A survivor that displayed tremendous courage by testifying against her attackerDeputy Prosecutor Emily Hall
The case dates back to October 2019 when the victim of a sexual assault arrived at a local hospital. The jury was presented DNA evidence and testimony describing the days prior to the incident. Cook Jr. will be sentenced October 30.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)
- Warrick Trails announces Aurand Trailhead grand opening
- Woman speaks out about claims of excessive force from police.
- COVID-19 death reported at Warrick County nursing home
- University of Southern Indiana announces fall commencement plans
- Kentucky Rep. candidates meet at Rooster Booster Breakfast